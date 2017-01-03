Preparing for Chemical Spills from Upstream Neighbours
The Water Research Foundation , a not-for-profit technical and educational organization representing water quality professionals around the world, recently embarked on a project that it hopes will provide drinking water system managers and operators with a concise method of avoiding and/or effectively handling incident in which dangerous chemical spills may impact a drinking water supply. On the morning of January 9, 2014, an estimated 10,000 gallons of Crude Methylcyclohexanemethanol mixed with propylene glycol phenyl ethers were released into the Elk River when a 46,000-gallon storage tank located at the Freedom Industries site in Charleston, WV, failed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HAZMAT Magazine.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marcos pizza delivery man pill / heroin pusher ...
|5 min
|thin and chewy
|4
|WCHS Bob Aaron wearing CNN hat
|23 min
|honestly
|4
|$200 Reward for Blaze Orange Backpack lost @ Si...
|1 hr
|Farm Boi
|7
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|1 hr
|Farm Boi
|21
|Donovan Edds (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Justagirl29
|7
|It's Time For Total Hospital Transparency !
|2 hr
|Raven
|11
|Tom Clark making Daniel Boone Park great again
|2 hr
|Donnie
|9
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC