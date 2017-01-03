Preparing for Chemical Spills from Up...

Preparing for Chemical Spills from Upstream Neighbours

The Water Research Foundation , a not-for-profit technical and educational organization representing water quality professionals around the world, recently embarked on a project that it hopes will provide drinking water system managers and operators with a concise method of avoiding and/or effectively handling incident in which dangerous chemical spills may impact a drinking water supply. On the morning of January 9, 2014, an estimated 10,000 gallons of Crude Methylcyclohexanemethanol mixed with propylene glycol phenyl ethers were released into the Elk River when a 46,000-gallon storage tank located at the Freedom Industries site in Charleston, WV, failed.

