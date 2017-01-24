Possible settlement in probe of how W...

Possible settlement in probe of how WV American Water handled 2014 water emergency

There appears to be a settlement in the state Public Service Commission's general investigation of West Virginia American Water Company in connection with how the company responded to the 2014 chemical spill and resulting water emergency. A three-day PSC hearing was scheduled to begin this morning in Charleston but commissioner Kara Williams said a settlement appeared near.

