Possible settlement in probe of how WV American Water handled 2014 water emergency
There appears to be a settlement in the state Public Service Commission's general investigation of West Virginia American Water Company in connection with how the company responded to the 2014 chemical spill and resulting water emergency. A three-day PSC hearing was scheduled to begin this morning in Charleston but commissioner Kara Williams said a settlement appeared near.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nice site about Charleston
|26 min
|willy
|4
|Danny Jones
|32 min
|dan
|34
|Is Tonya Devitt still out slinging the dope?
|1 hr
|Squirrell
|8
|Mary Hancock (Bowen)
|6 hr
|Baddass bia
|7
|Looking for information
|9 hr
|Curious
|1
|Tom Bailey uber driver
|9 hr
|The truth
|5
|WVU clobbers KANSAS
|10 hr
|WKU is your daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC