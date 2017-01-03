Police seeking information on found body

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the county's emergency communication center received a call Jan. 5 from a caller saying they saw the body of a woman lying in a wooded area behind the Wal-Mart on Patrick Henry Way in Charles Town. The deceased, identified as Angela Cantrall, 49, had been living in a tent in the woods behind the Wal-Mart.

