Police chief: Driver hit in police cruiser wreck has died
The elderly Charleston woman driving a car struck by a Charleston police cruiser last Wednesday has died, according to Chief of Police Brent Webster. "I'm sad to announce the lady has passed away from her injuries," Webster said during an appearance on 580Live hosted by Charleston Mayor Danny Jones.
