Police chief: Driver hit in police cr...

Police chief: Driver hit in police cruiser wreck has died

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The elderly Charleston woman driving a car struck by a Charleston police cruiser last Wednesday has died, according to Chief of Police Brent Webster. "I'm sad to announce the lady has passed away from her injuries," Webster said during an appearance on 580Live hosted by Charleston Mayor Danny Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless man chopped up victim with a Machetti 9 min Honestly 3
Alabama v Clemson 13 min The truth 18
Holli Lucenti 55 min Wvphoto 15
Quaker Steak Visit 1 hr Exxon 6
Krogers Self Check Out Line 1 hr Shopper 17
What happened at Rock Branch Mechanical? (May '16) 1 hr Elwood 20
melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11) 3 hr cloe 688
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,178 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,508

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC