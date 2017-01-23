Plans unveiled for space beneath Charleston's I-64 overpass
A Charleston group is proposing development opportunities for the space beneath the Interstate 64 overpass near downtown. Last week, the program director for Charleston Main Streets West Side presented a set of conceptual renderings for Gallery 64, a long-term project to transform the area into a hub for various public uses, reported the Charleston Gazette-Mail .
