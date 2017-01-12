Pineville Middle student wins county bee -
Peery, a seventh grader at Pineville Middle, spelled "ambiguity" in the 15th round to win the 2017 bee on Thursday morning. The 21 contestants were down to five by the fifth round, and the number shrank to three in the eighth round.
