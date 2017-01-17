Pineville Middle student wins bee -
Sarah Peery of Pineville Middle School won the Wyoming County Spelling Bee on Thursday. Ben Simmons of Pineville Middle is the alternate, and Raven Poe of Mullens Middle is the runner-up.
