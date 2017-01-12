Parkersburga s Cello Company continue...

Parkersburga s Cello Company continues winning streak

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

For the past several years, students of Cynthia Puls, founder and director of The Cello Company, have been named to the West Virginia All-State Orchestra as cellists. This year, Wade Powers of Mineral Wells, a junior at Parkersburg South High School, has been named a first chair, or principal, cellist in the state orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine arrested in stolen ATV plot (Sep '12) 5 hr curdog 336
Seeking master craftsman/woodworker (preferably... 7 hr Memories 1
randy moss (Nov '14) 7 hr Lol 38
Alex Coulter 9 hr Bobo 1
Darren Mooney Davis creek 10 hr GotMyEyeOnYou 22
How sad is it for 50 yrs guy on ssi that lives... 11 hr Wilbur 39
Jason Isaccs and Matt Hedrick THIEVES! (Feb '16) 11 hr Ggsbrown 7
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,953,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC