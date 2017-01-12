Parkersburga s Cello Company continues winning streak
For the past several years, students of Cynthia Puls, founder and director of The Cello Company, have been named to the West Virginia All-State Orchestra as cellists. This year, Wade Powers of Mineral Wells, a junior at Parkersburg South High School, has been named a first chair, or principal, cellist in the state orchestra.
