On Trump's White House website, no mention of climate change
Coal miners wave signs as then-candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Charleston, W.Va., in May 2016. Coal miners wave signs as then-candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Charleston, W.Va., in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wv rappers (Oct '14)
|3 min
|Oh my _Y
|22
|Get use to it----------
|7 min
|Oh my _Y
|7
|Sears leaving Charleston
|14 min
|willy
|34
|Alisha Peachy Buddy Scott??? (Nov '12)
|45 min
|Smdh
|144
|Once Transit closes where will drug dealers go?
|54 min
|Curious
|3
|Hallelujah: NoBama is no linger in office.
|1 hr
|Laugh Now_
|11
|Cheating spouse
|1 hr
|CS Drinker
|25
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC