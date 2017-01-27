Obamacare the focus of national bus t...

Obamacare the focus of national bus tour stop in Charleston

A Wheeling mom, standing on the steps of the state Capitol, said she wants a "viable" health care plan to help her 6 year old autistic son. Ashley Torlone was in Charleston Friday, along with members of the West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, to share how her son has benefited from the Affordable Care Act.

