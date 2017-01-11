News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd
The long-rap-sheeted Darren Clinton, 48, was in the process, according to Minneapolis police, of burglarizing a hotel room in September when an occupant returned and surprised him. Clinton, wielding a knife, escaped momentarily, but the occupant summoned his nearby roommates -- the visiting University of Arizona men's cross-country team -- and after a chase, which included jumping several barriers, the runners steered a severely winded Clinton into the arms of a state trooper.
