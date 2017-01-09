New U.S. citizens take oath in Charle...

New U.S. citizens take oath in Charleston for first time this year

More than 50 people took the oath of allegiance to become American citizens in the Capital City Monday - less than two weeks before the Presidential Inauguration. Rossita Vangelova Getskova, of Bulgaria, has been living in Charleston with her family since 2001.

