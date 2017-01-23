New trial date set for Kanawha County...

New trial date set for Kanawha County man charged with murder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Virginia Metro

Antonio Williams, 24, allegedly shot and killed Shannon Cade, 20, at a home on Mathews Avenue in Charleston. Cade and a teenage girl were shot in January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does League Of Riders WV LORMC allow gays? 54 min lance bass 5
Danny Jones 2 hr that guy 27
Tom Bailey uber driver 4 hr louielouie 1
Why do women like vibrators so much? (May '13) 4 hr Tighter-sweeter-o 66
AEP is out of control!!! Sign the petition. 5 hr sling shot 10
Ring girl 5 hr erica 15
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 7 hr Well 3,986
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC