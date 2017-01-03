Mid-Ohio Valley school systems dismiss early ahead of storm
Tyler, Doddridge, Gilmer, Wirt, Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie and Roane counties all called for early dismissals Thursday morning. Most sent students home around lunchtime as snow had already been falling throughout the morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come Rap Stars never perform in Charleston
|1 min
|Good question
|4
|The Wall ! The Wall !
|5 min
|James McFarland
|23
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|29 min
|Pepperdine U
|3,961
|melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11)
|34 min
|Wondering
|671
|drug house on 591 campbells creek drive smile y...
|37 min
|Honestly
|29
|Jay ""Rolla" Judkins from NYC
|40 min
|No One Cares
|13
|No parent left behind
|40 min
|one who knnows th...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC