Mid-Ohio Valley school systems dismiss early ahead of storm

Tyler, Doddridge, Gilmer, Wirt, Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie and Roane counties all called for early dismissals Thursday morning. Most sent students home around lunchtime as snow had already been falling throughout the morning.

