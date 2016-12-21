Mexican national pleads guilty to imm...

Mexican national pleads guilty to immigration crime

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

A Mexican national pleaded guilty to an immigration crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Adan Zamudio-Escalante, also known as Victor Giron, 39, entered his guilty plea to illegally reentering the United States after having previously been removed from the United States on two different occasions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donovan Edds (Jan '16) 1 hr Coldhearted210 6
Obscene Slide Show--Hospital Board Members Only 1 hr WATCHDOG 13
Santa got Comer a FBI detective kit for X-mas 5 hr tonga 2
Tammy Sue Jones Lantz Midkiff (Mar '13) 5 hr Happy Fiftieth 51
Darren Mooney Davis creek 7 hr Listerine 20
Larry Craig Shelton (Sep '15) 7 hr WATCHDOG 4
Cheating spouse 8 hr WATCHDOG 16
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,533,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC