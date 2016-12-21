Mexican national pleads guilty to immigration crime
A Mexican national pleaded guilty to an immigration crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Adan Zamudio-Escalante, also known as Victor Giron, 39, entered his guilty plea to illegally reentering the United States after having previously been removed from the United States on two different occasions.
