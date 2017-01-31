Light snow causes few problems across...

Light snow causes few problems across region

Ice and snow caused schools to close and made travel tricky Monday morning, but no major problems were reported in Wood and Washington counties. In anticipation of a storm, the West Virginia Division of Highways District 3, headquartered in Parkersburg, had crews and trucks on standby this weekend throughout its seven-county service area, said Dave Burris, maintenance engineer for the district.

