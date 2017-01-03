Legislators prep for new session
The priorities for many local lawmakers to address in the upcoming legislative session include a large budget shortfall and dealing with West Virginia's growing drug abuse problem. The West Virginia Legislature will gather in Charleston next week for interim committee meetings on Monday and Tuesday and will officially convene on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at which time it is expected to recess until Feb. 8. The state Constitution says the legislature has to convene on the second Wednesday of January.
