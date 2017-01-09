Leaders in business, industry talk legislative priorities with lawmakers
State lawmakers are hearing directly from members of the West Virginia Business and Industry Council ahead of the start of the 2017 Regular Legislative Session. On Monday, the organization's members were in Charleston for BIC's 3rd Annual "Building On Success" Pre-Legislative Conference with the session scheduled to open Wednesday at the State Capitol.
