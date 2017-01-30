Lawsuit: State Police lack proper training dealing with dogs
A lawsuit claims the West Virginia State Police lack proper training in dealing with dogs after a Wood County woman stopped a trooper from shooting her dog and was arrested for it. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , the lawsuit in Charleston federal court claims 23-year-old Tiffanie Hupp was maliciously prosecuted after she stepped in front of a trooper to stop him from shooting her dog, Buddy, while her 3-year-old son watched.
