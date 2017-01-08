Lawmakers return to Charleston; committee meetings before session begins
State lawmakers have scheduled 32 meetings between Monday and Wednesday at the state capitol to wrap up the work of their interim committees before Wednesday's start of the regular legislative session. The Joint Commission on Economic Development will get an update Monday from state Tourism Commissioner Amy Shuler Goodwin while the Natural Resources subcommittee's Monday meeting agenda includes an update from the state DNR on the Elk Restoration Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People are so brainwashed by society to hate th...
|1 hr
|liteswitch38
|60
|melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|sandra metheny
|685
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Digital courage
|3,967
|Krogers Self Check Out Line
|1 hr
|Gary
|13
|Doberman Pinscher Puppies For Sale 350.00 (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|Duh
|20
|Tom Clark oldest drag queen in town
|3 hr
|Ed Reed
|5
|Way to go j.b. finally gonna show that witch
|5 hr
|Ted
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC