Kanawha County Commission ready to fi...

Kanawha County Commission ready to file claim on Crossings Mall bankruptcy

45 min ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va . - The Kanawha County Commission said Monday it will file a claim against the owner of Crossings Mall in Elkview after he declared bankruptcy on the property minutes before it was supposed to be auctioned.

