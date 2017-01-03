Justice to receive public after Jan. 16 inauguration
The inaugural committee for Gov.-elect Jim Justice says he'll receive the public in the state Capitol in Charleston following his 1 p.m. inauguration on Jan. 16 on its South Plaza.
