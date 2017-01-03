Justice to receive public after Jan. ...

Justice to receive public after Jan. 16 inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

The inaugural committee for Gov.-elect Jim Justice says he'll receive the public in the state Capitol in Charleston following his 1 p.m. inauguration on Jan. 16 on its South Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WV Board of MED HIDING DOCTORS' ID 1 hr Claire 3
Givens machine shop (Oct '14) 1 hr Chicka 126
It's Time For Total Hospital Transparency ! 1 hr Claire 16
Family court judge Snyder (Oct '11) 1 hr Cash cow for court 17
News Buckwild (Feb '13) 2 hr Curious 11
The Wall ! The Wall ! 2 hr free bird 3
My heart is filled with joy 8 hr one who knnows th... 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC