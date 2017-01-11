Justice taps Dave Hardy for Department of Revenue
There are 1 comment on the WOAY story from Tuesday, titled Justice taps Dave Hardy for Department of Revenue. In it, WOAY reports that:
Today, Governor-elect Jim Justice announced that Kanawha County Commissioner Dave Hardy will serve as his secretary of the Department of Revenue. Commissioner Hardy is a practicing attorney and a Certified Public Accountant who has years of experience balancing the budget for state's largest county, Kanawha County.
#1 Tuesday
Dave Hardy makes me puke.
