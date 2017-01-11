Justice taps Dave Hardy for Departmen...

Justice taps Dave Hardy for Department of Revenue

There are 1 comment on the WOAY story from Tuesday, titled Justice taps Dave Hardy for Department of Revenue. In it, WOAY reports that:

Today, Governor-elect Jim Justice announced that Kanawha County Commissioner Dave Hardy will serve as his secretary of the Department of Revenue. Commissioner Hardy is a practicing attorney and a Certified Public Accountant who has years of experience balancing the budget for state's largest county, Kanawha County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Yuck

Charleston, WV

#1 Tuesday
Dave Hardy makes me puke.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WVU/Ruby Hospital Offering 10K Sign On Bonus To... 11 min Claire 11
Alabama v Clemson 16 min Nancy 40
Dallas Call 26 min Pesticides 13
Gotcha ! 54 min Pesticides 1
Why do men cheat if they don't plan on leaving? 1 hr - 14
Phosgene Gas Story ? 3 hr Public Health 3
Did you always. Have hpv and not take care of it? 3 hr Mrhardy 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC