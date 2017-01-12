Justice planning "party for people of West Virginia" with inauguration
The oath of office Governor-elect Jim Justice takes on the steps of the State Capitol Monday will formalize his transition more than 12 hours after he officially assumes the role. Inauguration Day starts at 12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 when Justice is first sworn in as West Virginia's 36th governor during a private ceremony at The Greenbrier Chapel with family members, his family minister, Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|randy moss (Nov '14)
|12 min
|Honestly
|27
|How sad is it for 50 yrs guy on ssi that lives...
|20 min
|Your so sad
|15
|High risk house fires on Campbell creek dr
|1 hr
|State Farm
|12
|drug house on 591 campbells creek drive smile y...
|1 hr
|State Farm
|37
|conservatives on social media brag: Â‘we are re...
|1 hr
|Toast mann
|4
|Kanawha Commission endorses table games (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Honestly
|3
|Dallas Call
|4 hr
|dude
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC