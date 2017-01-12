Justice planning "party for people of...

Justice planning "party for people of West Virginia" with inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: West Virginia Metro

The oath of office Governor-elect Jim Justice takes on the steps of the State Capitol Monday will formalize his transition more than 12 hours after he officially assumes the role. Inauguration Day starts at 12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 when Justice is first sworn in as West Virginia's 36th governor during a private ceremony at The Greenbrier Chapel with family members, his family minister, Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
randy moss (Nov '14) 12 min Honestly 27
How sad is it for 50 yrs guy on ssi that lives... 20 min Your so sad 15
High risk house fires on Campbell creek dr 1 hr State Farm 12
drug house on 591 campbells creek drive smile y... 1 hr State Farm 37
conservatives on social media brag: Â‘we are re... 1 hr Toast mann 4
News Kanawha Commission endorses table games (Jul '07) 3 hr Honestly 3
Dallas Call 4 hr dude 23
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC