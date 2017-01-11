Justice names new WV Tax Commissioner

Justice names new WV Tax Commissioner

Dale Steager, a lawyer in Charleston with Spilman Thomas and Battle, will fill the role. Mark Matkovich had been the Tax Commissioner since 2013.

