Justice names new WV Tax Commissioner
Dale Steager, a lawyer in Charleston with Spilman Thomas and Battle, will fill the role. Mark Matkovich had been the Tax Commissioner since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey I'm on EBT and I voted for the rich republi...
|3 min
|Jerry Pauley has ...
|12
|Quaker Steak Visit
|54 min
|relevant
|10
|Why do men cheat if they don't plan on leaving?
|1 hr
|huggy bear
|7
|Alabama v Clemson
|2 hr
|Nancy
|29
|Goodbye Obama Goodbye
|3 hr
|Jerry Pauley has ...
|14
|melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|sid
|693
|WVU/Ruby Hospital Offering 10K Sign On Bonus To...
|6 hr
|TheirThereTheyre
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC