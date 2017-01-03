Jefferson County Sheriff concerned ab...

Jefferson County Sheriff concerned about State Trooper levels

1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty is concerned about a reduction in the number of West Virginia State Troopers assigned to Jefferson County. He said there were once as many as 15 troopers stationed there, but as of Jan. 1 only five remained.

