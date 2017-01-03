Jefferson County Sheriff concerned about State Trooper levels
Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty is concerned about a reduction in the number of West Virginia State Troopers assigned to Jefferson County. He said there were once as many as 15 troopers stationed there, but as of Jan. 1 only five remained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comer got snow tires for his big wheel
|29 min
|Farm boi
|2
|Thanks to Mr Trump
|1 hr
|Nancy
|18
|Tom Clark making Daniel Boone Park great again
|3 hr
|OOOOoooh My
|7
|Santa got Comer a FBI detective kit for X-mas
|3 hr
|tech guy
|3
|Kevin Comer Owning Swaller Holler with Jared Th...
|3 hr
|thatsgross
|2
|Good News Comer got big wheel out of impound
|3 hr
|Not A Comer Fan
|1
|Collin Pickens can't keep his mouth shut
|3 hr
|Laughing
|18
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC