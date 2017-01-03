In black Charleston, a struggle to fi...

In black Charleston, a struggle to find both justice and mercy

Standing in his variety store across the street from the local boxing club, Leon Fields - Uncle Leon to everyone around here - faces a dilemma: Should Dylann Roof die for his unthinkable crimes or should his life be spared as an act of grace? Mr. Fields has witnessed all sorts of senseless violence on this rough-kempt corner of the Wegener Terrace neighborhood. Thoughts of vengeance, forgiveness, and God's judgment aren't theoretical here, says the African-American businessman, but visceral, real.

