Huntington files lawsuit against drug distributors
The allegation is they've caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic through "illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly-addictive prescription medications." Named in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Cabell County Circuit Court were Amerisource Bergen Drug Company, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and Dr. Gregory Donald Chaney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Sooners biOtch slap wvwho
|8 min
|relevant
|13
|Megan Lycans - wat she bout (Feb '16)
|31 min
|Megan
|16
|Once Transit closes where will drug dealers go?
|1 hr
|Text King
|1
|Hallelujah: NoBama is no linger in office.
|1 hr
|Triple K
|2
|It's tax time Kevin Comer, does your income mat...
|2 hr
|IRS tattletale
|1
|Interesting posting on Kevin Comer in Alum Cree...
|2 hr
|Observing
|1
|Tom Clark's Valentines Raffle Tickets $15.00
|4 hr
|Carolyn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC