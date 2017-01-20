Huntington files lawsuit against drug...

Huntington files lawsuit against drug distributors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The allegation is they've caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic through "illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly-addictive prescription medications." Named in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Cabell County Circuit Court were Amerisource Bergen Drug Company, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and Dr. Gregory Donald Chaney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oklahoma Sooners biOtch slap wvwho 8 min relevant 13
Megan Lycans - wat she bout (Feb '16) 31 min Megan 16
Once Transit closes where will drug dealers go? 1 hr Text King 1
Hallelujah: NoBama is no linger in office. 1 hr Triple K 2
It's tax time Kevin Comer, does your income mat... 2 hr IRS tattletale 1
Interesting posting on Kevin Comer in Alum Cree... 2 hr Observing 1
Tom Clark's Valentines Raffle Tickets $15.00 4 hr Carolyn 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC