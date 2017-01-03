Hairdresser Sits on Floor to Ease Haircut Anxiety of Boy with Autism
A West Virginia mom is thanking a hairdresser who went "above and beyond" her normal duties to ease the anxiety of her 4-year-old son, who has a hard time with haircuts and an autism spectrum disorder. Jennifer McCafferty, of Charleston, West Virginia, did not know what to expect when she took her son, Isaiah Terrell, to get his haircut last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen sutherland where she at.
|39 min
|Just wondering
|15
|Marty "jamar" Walter ????
|54 min
|Curious
|2
|Dallas Call
|3 hr
|Letshearit
|4
|High risk house fires on Campbell creek dr
|4 hr
|Just stop
|3
|Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|Its my pleasure
|130
|People who give the middle finger in their Face...
|4 hr
|The hard truth
|6
|Homeless man chopped up victim with a Machetti
|6 hr
|Citizen
|20
|melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11)
|12 hr
|Honestly
|690
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC