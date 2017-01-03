Hairdresser Sits on Floor to Ease Hai...

Hairdresser Sits on Floor to Ease Haircut Anxiety of Boy with Autism

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

A West Virginia mom is thanking a hairdresser who went "above and beyond" her normal duties to ease the anxiety of her 4-year-old son, who has a hard time with haircuts and an autism spectrum disorder. Jennifer McCafferty, of Charleston, West Virginia, did not know what to expect when she took her son, Isaiah Terrell, to get his haircut last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jen sutherland where she at. 39 min Just wondering 15
Marty "jamar" Walter ???? 54 min Curious 2
Dallas Call 3 hr Letshearit 4
High risk house fires on Campbell creek dr 4 hr Just stop 3
News Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12) 4 hr Its my pleasure 130
People who give the middle finger in their Face... 4 hr The hard truth 6
Homeless man chopped up victim with a Machetti 6 hr Citizen 20
melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11) 12 hr Honestly 690
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC