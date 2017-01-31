Green, Jackson resign from W.Va. school board
Mike Green, president of the state school board, and Lloyd Jackson, the vice president, have resigned their positions effective immediately. Last week, new Gov. Jim Justice named three new school board members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|18 min
|Taxpayer
|26
|Starbucks
|41 min
|Jane
|11
|Michael Nelson
|42 min
|Heather
|17
|We Need A Summit Meeting In WV Now !
|58 min
|ReadyKilloWatt
|2
|Child Health and Safety----Our Future
|1 hr
|ReadyKilloWatt
|5
|Security at Town Center is horrible.
|2 hr
|Captain Roo
|5
|what happened to her 😭
|2 hr
|rachel thomas
|1
|RIP Michelle St James
|10 hr
|sad
|39
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC