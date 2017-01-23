Former Mountain State Justice office ...

Former Mountain State Justice office manager pleads guilty to wire fraud, tax evasion

CHARLESTON, W.Va . - A former legal service office manager pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion Monday, according to United States Attorney Carol Casto.

