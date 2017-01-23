Former Mountain State Justice office manager pleads guilty to wire fraud, tax evasion
CHARLESTON, W.Va . - A former legal service office manager pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion Monday, according to United States Attorney Carol Casto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zach Dawson (Apr '16)
|18 min
|Amanda
|5
|Michael Nelson
|18 min
|Keisha
|14
|Jen sutherland where she at.
|25 min
|Just wondering
|18
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|28 min
|WTF WRONG WITH PPL
|3,984
|Is Tonya Devitt still out slinging the dope?
|1 hr
|Forrest Gump
|6
|AEP is out of control!!! Sign the petition.
|2 hr
|Think
|5
|Oklahoma Sooners biOtch slap wvwho
|4 hr
|WKU is your daddy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC