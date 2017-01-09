Flood recovery update to be given at Tuesday meeting in Charleston

The Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday night to give an update on efforts in response to the June 23 flood. "We're going to lay out a game plan of how people will get an updated notice every week about the homes and what needs to be done and how their volunteers can plug in," said committee member Mike Shinn on "580 Live" heard on MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS in Charleston.

