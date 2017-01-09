Flood recovery update to be given at ...

Flood recovery update to be given at Tuesday meeting in Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday night to give an update on efforts in response to the June 23 flood. "We're going to lay out a game plan of how people will get an updated notice every week about the homes and what needs to be done and how their volunteers can plug in," said committee member Mike Shinn on "580 Live" heard on MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS in Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homosexuals volunteers at hospitals 1 hr Jerry Spratt 5
Quaker Steak Visit 2 hr Toast mann 3
who is the best kanawha Co. magistrate? (Apr '12) 3 hr Cody britton 52
JB Akers for Mayor 4 hr Agreed and waiting 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr R Scott Mick 3,969
melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11) 8 hr Kindness 687
Krogers Self Check Out Line 8 hr Sandy 14
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,260 • Total comments across all topics: 277,736,315

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC