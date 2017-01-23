Flood recovery projects planned in Richwood, Clendenin
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Long-term recovery projects in both Nicholas County and Kanawha County are next on the list for the groups working to help residents in West Virginia's Flood Zone return to permanent housing seven months after the storms.
