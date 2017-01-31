Feel the Bern: Bernie Sanders Scheduled to Visit Charleston, WV
Charleston will be "Feeling the Bern" in a few weeks. Former democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders is coming to talk about his new book, according to a Facebook page promoting the event.
