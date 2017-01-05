There are on the West Virginia Metro story from 57 min ago, titled Elderly woman injured after vehicle struck by Charleston police cruiser. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

An elderly Charleston woman is hospitalized after her car was struck by a Charleston Police Department cruiser Wednesday morning, Police Chief Brent Webster said. The officer driving the cruiser was responding to an emergency call but did not have his cruiser's lights or siren on, Webster said.

