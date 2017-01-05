Elderly woman injured after vehicle s...

Elderly woman injured after vehicle struck by Charleston police cruiser

An elderly Charleston woman is hospitalized after her car was struck by a Charleston Police Department cruiser Wednesday morning, Police Chief Brent Webster said. The officer driving the cruiser was responding to an emergency call but did not have his cruiser's lights or siren on, Webster said.

Concerned Citizen

Bladensburg, MD

#1 30 min ago
Are they going to FIRE him, too?
