DOH changes Kanawha County project after hearing from residents

Plans to reconfigure an intersection in South Charleston which is often a traffic headache are being adjusted. The state Division of Highways confirmed the change Thursday with plans to take an additional 20 homes in the area of Jefferson Road and Kanawha Turnpike.

