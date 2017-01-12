DOH changes Kanawha County project after hearing from residents
Plans to reconfigure an intersection in South Charleston which is often a traffic headache are being adjusted. The state Division of Highways confirmed the change Thursday with plans to take an additional 20 homes in the area of Jefferson Road and Kanawha Turnpike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WVU knocks off #1 Baylor
|12 min
|WVU
|6
|Phosgene Gas Story ?
|18 min
|Two cents
|7
|Alabama v Clemson
|30 min
|Honestly
|48
|Republicans are your friend
|45 min
|Waco1910
|14
|Any daycares open late?
|59 min
|anore
|1
|A republican friend of mine just got the good n...
|1 hr
|Waco1910
|21
|Gotcha !
|1 hr
|Pesticides
|12
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC