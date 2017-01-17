Delegates named to key committees

Delegates named to key committees

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

When it comes to the powerful House of Delegates Judiciary Committee the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia is well-represented by three delegates led by Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio as minority vice chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who likes "Watching" through a Window? 33 min Earl 7
Laura Freeman 58 min Wondering 3
Campbells Creek (Mar '11) 2 hr JimBoBob 254
women that flash (Jun '12) 2 hr Troll Queen 12
People who give the middle finger in their Face... 8 hr WATCHDOG 16
Drug dealer or undercover cops? 9 hr question 16
News Sears leaving Charleston 11 hr sheesh 28
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC