Crack found during Chattaroy traffic ...

Crack found during Chattaroy traffic stop -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

Ronald Perdue, 55 from Charleston, was arrested Monday, January 1, by Sr. Trooper D. Contos with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police on charges related to simple possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ? 11 min Claire 20
melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11) 48 min Wondering 679
Who stabbed Campbell's creek 48 min nancy 11
It's Time For Total Hospital Transparency ! 54 min Claire 17
Red fire? 59 min Josh 5
How come Rap Stars never perform in Charleston 1 hr East End 11
biggest drug dealer campbells creek 1 hr hello 6
The Wall ! The Wall ! 12 hr Wendall 30
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC