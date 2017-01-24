Charlestonians participate in D.C. Wo...

Charlestonians participate in D.C. Women's March

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

While thousands of locals marched at Brittlebank Park in Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 21, many more thousands of South Carolinians headed to the nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington where they joined an epic crowd in the streets for a peaceful protest of the new president's agenda, which promises to roll back much progress that has been made in healthcare, women's rights, gay rights, and environmental protections. The atmosphere in D.C. was festive and friendly with no arrests reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Nelson 2 hr Wow 15
AEP is out of control!!! Sign the petition. 2 hr CHARLES 15
Nice site about Charleston 2 hr Roadguy 5
campbells creek's finest (May '14) 3 hr Say when 32
Danny Jones 5 hr dan 34
Is Tonya Devitt still out slinging the dope? 5 hr Squirrell 8
Mary Hancock (Bowen) 11 hr Baddass bia 7
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,237,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC