Carmichael says work continues on bills to reduce regulations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Legislative leadership continues to work on proposed bills that will eliminate rules and regulations from state code, incoming state Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Tuesday on MetroNews "Talkline."
