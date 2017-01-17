Candidates begin to come forward for ...

Candidates begin to come forward for open Kanawha County Commission seat

The Kanawha County Commission will choose a new commissioner within the next month and MetroNews has spoken to four residents who are going to apply for the opening created when 16-year Commissioner Dave Hardy was appointed state revenue secretary by new Gov. Jim Justice. Hardy's resignation takes effect Thursday night at midnight.

