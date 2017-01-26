Burwell named new president at Americ...

Burwell named new president at American University

Hinton native Sylvia Mathews Burwell was named the new president of American University Thursday, according to a news release from the Washington, D.C.-based school. Burwell held a high-ranking position in the administration of former President Barack Obama.

