Burdette says Thrasher is 'in good hands' for state Commerce Secretary job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - State Commerce Secretary Keith Burdette says when he leaves the job this month, he promises to leave incoming Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher with a "skilled staff."

