Brian Heffron Has Kept Charlotteans L...

Brian Heffron Has Kept Charlotteans Laughing for Decades, They Just Don't Know It

10 hrs ago

The founder of Heffron Talent International and owner of The Comedy Zone Charlotte has built a comedy empire over the last 25 years with his impressive network of connections and friendships in the industry. The network is on display in his AvidXchange Music Factory office, where signed photos of comedy legends like Dave Chapelle, Ellen Degeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock - all much younger than they are now - adorn the walls.

