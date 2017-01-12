BOE to vote again on school closure
Randolph County Board of Education leaders have scheduled another vote regarding the proposed closure of Valley Head Elementary School, based on a West Virginia Board of Education leaders requested Wednesday that the county take up another vote, due to different legal interpretations of the county's voting process in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How sad is it for 50 yrs guy on ssi that lives...
|2 hr
|Tom Clark
|32
|randy moss (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Curious
|32
|Happy Birthday Randy Moss 2-13-77 (Feb '15)
|8 hr
|Honestly
|10
|High risk house fires on Campbell creek dr
|11 hr
|State Farm
|12
|drug house on 591 campbells creek drive smile y...
|11 hr
|State Farm
|37
|conservatives on social media brag: Â‘we are re...
|12 hr
|Toast mann
|4
|Kanawha Commission endorses table games (Jul '07)
|13 hr
|Honestly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC