BOE to vote again on school closure

BOE to vote again on school closure

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Randolph County Board of Education leaders have scheduled another vote regarding the proposed closure of Valley Head Elementary School, based on a West Virginia Board of Education leaders requested Wednesday that the county take up another vote, due to different legal interpretations of the county's voting process in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How sad is it for 50 yrs guy on ssi that lives... 2 hr Tom Clark 32
randy moss (Nov '14) 4 hr Curious 32
Happy Birthday Randy Moss 2-13-77 (Feb '15) 8 hr Honestly 10
High risk house fires on Campbell creek dr 11 hr State Farm 12
drug house on 591 campbells creek drive smile y... 11 hr State Farm 37
conservatives on social media brag: Â‘we are re... 12 hr Toast mann 4
News Kanawha Commission endorses table games (Jul '07) 13 hr Honestly 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC