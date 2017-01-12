Blogger reveals how she learned to 'Embrace the squish'

'Embrace the squish!' Blogger proudly shows off her 'flawed' body online as she reveals how giving up diets and GAINING 20lbs made her feel healthier and happier Kaitlyn Rhodes, 25, said she used to be 'severely overweight' before she started restricting her food intake and reached a low of 126lbs She decided to overhaul her approach to her body by switching her diet and working out instead of worrying about weight gain Kaitlyn, who now weighs around 145lbs, said she tries to share 'vulnerable' pictures of herself on Instagram to give an honest portrayal of herself A blogger has told how she learned to 'embrace the squish' after she stopped restricting her diet and trying to lose weight.

