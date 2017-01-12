Blogger reveals how she learned to 'E...

Blogger reveals how she learned to 'Embrace the squish'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Embrace the squish!' Blogger proudly shows off her 'flawed' body online as she reveals how giving up diets and GAINING 20lbs made her feel healthier and happier Kaitlyn Rhodes, 25, said she used to be 'severely overweight' before she started restricting her food intake and reached a low of 126lbs She decided to overhaul her approach to her body by switching her diet and working out instead of worrying about weight gain Kaitlyn, who now weighs around 145lbs, said she tries to share 'vulnerable' pictures of herself on Instagram to give an honest portrayal of herself A blogger has told how she learned to 'embrace the squish' after she stopped restricting her diet and trying to lose weight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug dealer or undercover cops? 10 min Elizabeth Bathory 11
Thomas Bailey Uber Driver 12 min Stfu 2
mlk 35 min Nancy 7
News Sears leaving Charleston 1 hr Cashncarry 23
Car salesmen 1 hr Wvphoto 26
Seeking master craftsman/woodworker (preferably... 2 hr Tom Ckark 7
Tommy and Peeping Clark 3 hr Austin 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,976,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC