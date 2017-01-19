Bishop Donahue to close after school year, combine with Wheeling Central
The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced it will be closing Bishop Donahue High School and combining with Wheeling Central Catholic after the 2016-2017 academic year. In the most recent WVSSAC classifications, Bishop Donahue had an enrollment of 107 students.
