Bishop Donahue to close after school year, combine with Wheeling Central

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced it will be closing Bishop Donahue High School and combining with Wheeling Central Catholic after the 2016-2017 academic year. In the most recent WVSSAC classifications, Bishop Donahue had an enrollment of 107 students.

