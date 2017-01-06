Bill Crouch named DHHR secretary for ...

Bill Crouch named DHHR secretary for Justice administration

Bill Crouch, who founded a health care consulting firm in Charleston bearing his name, has been named the new secretary for the Department of Health and Human Resources, Governor-elect Jim Justice announced today. In 1987, Crouch founded Bill J. Crouch & Associates, Inc. , a health care consulting firm located in Charleston.

