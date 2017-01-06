Bill Crouch named DHHR secretary for Justice administration
Bill Crouch, who founded a health care consulting firm in Charleston bearing his name, has been named the new secretary for the Department of Health and Human Resources, Governor-elect Jim Justice announced today. In 1987, Crouch founded Bill J. Crouch & Associates, Inc. , a health care consulting firm located in Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jay ""Rolla" Judkins from NYC
|2 min
|No One Cares
|4
|State Farm
|7 min
|Bubber
|2
|drug house on 591 campbells creek drive smile y...
|27 min
|Honestly
|27
|biggest drug dealer campbells creek
|42 min
|State Farm
|2
|High risk house fires on Campbell creek dr
|50 min
|So you know
|2
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|1 hr
|NeverGonna
|24
|Tom Clark looking for male dancers
|1 hr
|Tom Clark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC