Banquet to feature Trout Unlimited's president
The Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited has announced that Chris Wood, president and chief executive officer of Trout Unlimited, will be the guest speaker at the chapter's annual fundraising banquet that will take place March 14 in Charleston.
