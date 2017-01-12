Balance: Raising taxes requires caref...

Balance: Raising taxes requires careful consideration

A group calling itself Protect West Virginia has precisely the wrong idea when it comes to addressing the state's budget woes and our citizens' dependence on state government. The organization's sole piece of policy advice for lawmakers and the governor? Do not make any cuts to the budget.

