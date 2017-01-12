Balance: Raising taxes requires careful consideration
A group calling itself Protect West Virginia has precisely the wrong idea when it comes to addressing the state's budget woes and our citizens' dependence on state government. The organization's sole piece of policy advice for lawmakers and the governor? Do not make any cuts to the budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nine arrested in stolen ATV plot (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|curdog
|336
|Seeking master craftsman/woodworker (preferably...
|3 hr
|Memories
|1
|randy moss (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Lol
|38
|Alex Coulter
|4 hr
|Bobo
|1
|Darren Mooney Davis creek
|5 hr
|GotMyEyeOnYou
|22
|How sad is it for 50 yrs guy on ssi that lives...
|6 hr
|Wilbur
|39
|Jason Isaccs and Matt Hedrick THIEVES! (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|Ggsbrown
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC